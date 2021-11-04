Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

