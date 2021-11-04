Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AMKR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

