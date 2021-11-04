Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

