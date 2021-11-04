Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

