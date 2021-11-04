Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.27 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

