Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $317.00 to $348.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $309.96 and last traded at $307.62, with a volume of 2777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.77.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,350 shares of company stock worth $22,410,261. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.80 and a 200 day moving average of $263.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

