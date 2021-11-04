Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

COLD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 71,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,427. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

