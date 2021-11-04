American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 2.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $36,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 17,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,682. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.