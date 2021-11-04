American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $165.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.