Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ameren updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

AEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

