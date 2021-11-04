Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Shares of AMED traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 308,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.24. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist reduced their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

