Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 734,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.