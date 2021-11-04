Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mark Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Mark Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.90.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,371.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,380.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,384.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

