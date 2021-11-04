Amalgamated Bank Has $4.74 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 651.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

NYSE:SNX opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

