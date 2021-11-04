Amalgamated Bank Acquires 16,183 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 234.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

SNA stock opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $156.73 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

