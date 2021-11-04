Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce sales of $50.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the lowest is $45.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $191.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.60. 2,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,593. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.