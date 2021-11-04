Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.67 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE AYX traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,802. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.