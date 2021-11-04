Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.
AYX opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $145.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
