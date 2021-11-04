Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

AYX opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

