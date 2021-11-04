Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 59,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,253. The company has a market capitalization of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

