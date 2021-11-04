Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

TKNO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

