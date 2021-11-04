Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 5.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.54. Approximately 1,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

