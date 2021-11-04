AllSafe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $195,787.97 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

