Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Shares of ALSN opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.
ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
