Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of ALSN opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

