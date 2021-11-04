Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
