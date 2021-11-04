Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

