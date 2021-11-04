Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 97,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.22. Allianz has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

