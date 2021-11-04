Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,455 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.