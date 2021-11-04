Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,574 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 44.72%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

