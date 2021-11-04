Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $507.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

