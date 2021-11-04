Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $1,312,281.25 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16.
Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,212. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
