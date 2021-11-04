Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $1,312,281.25 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,212. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

