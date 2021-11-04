Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Financial Comparison

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Global $6.21 million 37.51 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -41.46

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -91.34% -24.37% -21.18%

Risk & Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alimco Financial and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Alimco Financial beats Beam Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.