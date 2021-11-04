Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.30

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 221373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $5,212,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

