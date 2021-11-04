Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Alexander’s has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years. Alexander’s has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $20.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Alexander’s stock opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $237.50 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

