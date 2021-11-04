Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

NYSE ALB traded up $11.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $263.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

