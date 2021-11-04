Alan J. Russell Sells 26,184 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EWTX traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 210,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,833. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

