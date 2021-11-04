Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

AKAM traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

