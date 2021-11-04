Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 54,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,082. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.