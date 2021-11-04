AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.03. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 24,503 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $107.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

