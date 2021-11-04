Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$93.00 at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.20.

Shares of AEM opened at C$65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

