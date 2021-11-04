Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 8,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

