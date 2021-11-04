AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. AF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,320,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

