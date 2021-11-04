Aeternity Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.07 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $52.07 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 391,858,452 coins and its circulating supply is 346,037,508 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

