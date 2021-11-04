Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of AMD opened at $130.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $130.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

