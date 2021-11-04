ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 413,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.35 million, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

