Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,706. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $128,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

