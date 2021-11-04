Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £840.64 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £840.64 ($1,098.30).
Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.88. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of £40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92.
