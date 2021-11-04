Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £840.64 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £840.64 ($1,098.30).

Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.88. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of £40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

