Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 337,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.