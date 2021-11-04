Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.19. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2,957 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,073,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

