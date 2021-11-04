Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $996.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

