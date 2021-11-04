Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,993,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

