Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ACEL remained flat at $$12.97 on Thursday. 328,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,127 shares of company stock worth $2,361,116. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

